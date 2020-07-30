Ron Popovich felt his Albert Gallatin baseball team had a good shot at reaching the postseason this year despite coming off a 6-10 record.
The coronavirus pandemic took away his team's chance to prove him right with the cancellation of spring sports. The Colonials' players got a second chance, though, with the formation of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League, and the AG-based Smithfield-Fairchance team has flourished.
After a 7-3 regular season, S-F defeated Elizabeth Forward, 14-8, in the first round of the playoffs on Monday and followed that up with a furious rally from an early 8-0 deficit to stun highly regarded Central Catholic, 11-10, at DiVirgilio Field on Wednesday.
"I really believed this was going to a good year for us," Popovich said of his AG team. "I thought people were going to be surprised, but we didn't get to show it during the high school season.
"But they're showing it now."
Also on Wednesday, Leopard Nation, a group of Belle Vernon players who struggled during the regular season, made it two local teams in the quarterfinals after upsetting Seneca Valley, 7-5, in the second game at DiVirgilio Field, while Laurel Highlands was upended by Monroeville, 4-2, at Gateway High School.
Leopard Nation and LH both received first-round byes in a random drawing that set up the playoff schedule.
Frazier and Waynesburg both had first-round games that were completed on Tuesday after being suspended by lightning on Monday. Frazier lost at South Park, 7-6, after allowing six runs in the seventh inning. Waynesburg couldn't recover from an early 6-2 deficit in suffering a 17-3 defeat to Baldwin at Boyce Mayview Park.
Smithfield-Fairchance will play either Baldwin or North Allegheny, and Belle Vernon will play either Bethel Park or Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals with the dates, times and sites to be determined.
The Mon City Rams, based on Ringgold players, played Franklin Regional on Thursday in a second-round game.
Dylan Shea started on the mound for Smithfield-Fairchance against Central Catholic but only lasted two innings and gave up eight runs, only one of which was earned thanks to some fielding miscues.
"We didn't play well early on but the kids didn't get depressed or discouraged," Popovich said. "Central got three in the first and five in the second and I kind of felt they relaxed a little bit. Then Noah Mildren tripled to start the third inning and we got on the board with a couple runs. After that, I felt confident that our kids could come back, and I told them that. We turned it around, started making the plays and hitting the ball. They believed that they could win."
Caleb Chapman relieved Shea to start the third inning, and Smithfield-Fairchance chipped away with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to pull within 8-6.
Central Catholic pushed across two more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 10-6 and then called on ace pitcher Joe Olsavsky, the son of former Pitt and Steelers linebacker Jerry Olsavsky, to relieve starter Morris with one out in the bottom of the sixth to try to quell an S-F uprising.
Smithfield-Fairchance battered Olsavsky and exploded for five runs to take an 11-10 lead.
"They brought him in to try to close it out, he had to be throwing in the 80s," Popovich said. "And we just beat him around. I give our hitters credit."
Back-to-back doubles by Nick Pegg and Shea and a triple by Ken Lewis were the big blows in the rally as Olsavsky was charged with three runs (two earned) on four hits in 2/3 inning in taking the loss.
Chapman tossed a scoreless seventh to close out the game and earn the win. He allowed two runs on just one hit with four walks and five strikeouts in five innings.
"He hadn't pitched that much at all but he had enough movement where he kept them off balance," said Popovich, who commended his players for the comeback.
"They never gave up and they were thrilled to death after the game. A lot of these kids have the attitude that they're never going to quit. I think they believe and trust in what I'm teaching them and they're to the point where they give everything they've got no matter what."
Tristan Robinson stroked three hits and Tray Coville had a triple, double and four RBIs for Smithfield-Fairchance. Mildren and Lewis both smacked a pair of triples and Pegg doubled twice. Shea scored three runs.
Joe Pilewski led Central Catholic with a double, single, three RBIs and two runs. Olsavsky, who started at shortstop, was 1 for 3 with four stolen bases and three runs.
Smithfield-Fairchance out-hit Central Catholic 13-9.
