Mary Smithnosky allowed just one hit and drove in four runs Tuesday afternoon to lead Mount Pleasant to an 8-0 victory over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class AAA softball semifinals at Penn-Trafford High School.
The Lady Vikings advance to next week’s title game at California University of Pa.’s Lilley Field against Ellwood City.
Smithnosky allowed only two baserunners on a single to Abby Stanley and a walk. She struck out nine. Smithnosky also was tough at the plate with a home run, single and double.
The Lady Vikings’ Courtney Poulich doubled and drove in two runs. Krista Brunson and Haylie Brunson both singled and had an RBI.
Mount Pleasant scored once in the first inning, added two more in the bottom of the third inning, and blew the game open with five runs in the fourth inning.
Avonworth (12-6) faces Southmoreland in the consolation game next week.
Ellwood City 4, Southmoreland 2 — The Lady Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a victory in the WPIAL Class AAA softball semifinals over the Lady Scots at Penn-Trafford High School.
Ellwood City (14-4) plays Mount Pleasant next week in the WPIAL final. Southmoreland plays in the consolation game against Avonworth.
The Lady Scots (11-5) led 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Both teams scored a single run in the seventh inning.
Losing pitcher Jess Matheny allowed only one earned run on five hits with the Southmoreland defense committing two errors. She struck out 10 and walked three. Matheny also had a pair of singles.
Emily Eutsey drove in two runs. Eutsey, Matheny and Amarah McCutcheon all finished with two singles.
Winning pitcher Julia Nardone allowed eight hits, struck out one and walked two. Kyla Servick and Angie Nardone both had two singles in the win.
