DEEMSTON -- The weather was frigid outside but for the second consecutive night Bryn Bezjak was smoldering inside.
The Albert Gallatin senior followed up her 35-point performance in a victory at Connellsville on Tuesday night, which included a school-record seven 3-pointers, with a 25-point outburst on Wednesday in a 78-22 non-section win at Beth-Center.
One of those points turned out to be very special.
After connecting on her first four shots, all from beyond the arc, Bezjak dropped in layup to give her team a 26-2 lead late in the first quarter against the Lady Bulldogs.
Not long after that teammate Gianna Michaux fed Bezjak for another fast-break layup with 1:19 left in the opening frame to put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
By time the quarter ended, Bezjak had rang up 18 points and the Lady Colonials (9-3) held a commanding 36-2 lead.
"I hadn't actually been shooting that good this season so I was working in the gym a lot and my coaches said keep shooting," Bezjak said. "I didn't think, I just let it go and just shot."
"She's really lit it up the last couple games," AG coach Ellen Hildebrand said. "She's found that groove."
The game was stopped after Bezjak's milestone bucket so she could be honored and she posed for pictures with her coaches, teammates and parents, Carl and Lara Bezjak.
"It was surreal," Bezjak said of the moment. "I could hardly believe it after all the injuries I've been through.
"I'm more happy that we won today and I couldn't thank my teammates enough, and my coaches and my family, too. They're the reason why I'm here. I'm so grateful for all of them."
Hildebrand marveled at her four-year starter's remarkable feat.
"It's hard to get 1,000, and especially after what Bryn has been through," Hildebrand said. "She didn't finish her freshman year from a broken finger, and missed a big part of her junior year. Usually that makes it impossible to reach this accomplishment. So that's even more a tribute to what a great player she is.
"She's one of the best shooters I've ever coached."
Bezjak's moment wasn't lost on veteran Beth-Center coach Steve Beyer, who showed great class in commending the AG star in front of those in attendance.
"I've been coaching for 28 years and I've had the pleasure of coaching six 1,000-point scorers so you appreciate all the work and effort it takes to get to that point," Beyer said after the game. "It was nice. Good for Bryn. She was fantastic. She came out tonight and I think she made her first eight or nine shots.
"Congratulations to her. She's a great ballplayer."
Bezjak played sparingly after the opening period and wound up with five 3-pointers, giving her 12 in the past two games.
Albert Gallatin led 55-9 at halftime and 68-13 after three quarters against the short-handed Lady Bulldogs (3-6).
All Beth-Center's points came from two players with Julia Ogrodowski sinking three 3-pointers in scoring 13 points and Anna Sloan adding nine points.
"The team has been improving," Beyer pointed out. "From the beginning of the season until now we've taken some big steps.
"But, unfortunately, we had a couple injuries this week which took us from eight to just six players tonight so our bench was limited. I had to put some people in different positions. Anna did a great job for us. She's had a great year. And Julia had a nice game tonight."
Olivia Miller followed Bezjak in the Lady Colonials' scoring column with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Laney Wilson had eight points and Courtlyn Turner, Michaux, Liz Murtha and Lauren Colgan tallied six points apiece as all 10 AG players scored.
Bezjak, who now sits at 1,010 career points, admitted she was relieved to put the milestone behind her.
"It's great but I am happy I got this out of the way," she said in looking ahead to the postseason. "I think this is the best team we've had in awhile. We have great chemistry, great connection, no problems, we all share the ball well. I love my teammates. Hopefully, we make a long run in the playoffs."
Hildebrand still sees room for improvement.
"We need to learn to compete better at that higher level," she said. "We were disappointed we didn't get into the playoffs last year so we didn't get a taste of that, we didn't get that experience. We're still looking forward to making a run this year."
Bezjak is one of three seniors along with Noah Turner and Miller on AG's roster.
"What a great group of kids," Hildebrand said of the trio. "Bryn, Noah, Olivia, they've meant so much to this program, and all three of them are having great senior years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.