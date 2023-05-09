Tessa Dellarose has played soccer, and played it extremely well, most of her life.
Facing a jump to a major college program such as North Carolina — a team that has won 21 national championships — as a freshman from Brownsville would seem to be a daunting task, though.
Dellarose passed that test with flying colors.
Dellarose, the 19-year-old daughter of Ron and Melinda Dellarose, played in 23 of the Tar Heels’ 26 games last season as a defender and was in the starting lineup 21 times. North Carolina ended the year with a 20-5-1 record and reached the NCAA national championship game where it lost in overtime to UCLA.
“I think it went really well all things considered,” Dellarose said. “The season in general went pretty well in that we got back to the national championship game again after having lost in the first round the year before. Our freshmen class I felt had a good impact on what was already a pretty good team.
“As for me personally, I think it went very well. It definitely exceeded my expectations. I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect coming in. Starting as many games and playing as many minutes as I did, I definitely wasn’t expecting that. I think it was a really great season. Hopefully we can end on a higher note as a team next year.”
Dellarose has turned her attention to a different squad now, that being the United States U-20 Women’s Youth National Team, which she recently tried out for.
“We had intersquad scrimmages for that,” Dellarose said. “I think I put myself in a good position. I’m feeling pretty solid about my performance, so I think I have a pretty good shot.”
Her intuition was correct. The roster was recently revealed and Dellarose was, indeed, chosen to play on the U.S. U-20 WYNT. The team will play at the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championships, which run from May 24 to June 3 in the Dominican Republic. The U.S. team will play in Group A which also includes Canada, Jamaica and Panama. The goal is to advance to the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Dellarose, a 2022 Brownsville graduate, has played on national teams before. She was a member of the U.S. 2020 U-16 Girls National Team, which played in England. She also took part in the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team Training Camp in 2021.
Dellarose was the Herald-Standard Player of the Year as a junior at Brownsville. She didn’t play for the Lady Falcons her senior year — she still set the school record for career goals with 108 — and instead played club ball with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
“I think having that experience of playing with the national team and playing at the higher level in club and also being with Racing Louisville that I trained with before coming here all helped me transition to playing for a team like North Carolina,” Dellarose said. “I think that all three experiences helped a lot.”
Dellarose did have to adjust to a longer season in her first year with the Tar Heels.
“Physically, it was definitely different,” she said. “I think there were a lot of times, especially going into a Sunday game after a Thursday game, you did feel the fatigue a lot. I was lucky to get through the season without any major injuries. Playing that many minutes and playing at such a high level of competition consistently was one of the bigger differences this year.”
North Carolina came tantalizingly close to winning the national title. In the final, UCLA scored with 16 seconds left to tie the score at 2-2 and the Bruins went on to win in overtime.
“I was not out there when that happened but it was tough to watch and experience as a team,” Dellarose said. “As a freshman we know we have a little more time, but watching our seniors end their season on a note like that, it really hurt because we respect and admire our seniors so much.”
Dellarose hopes the heart-breaking defeat will spur her team on to complete the task her sophomore year. North Carolina last won the title in 2019.
“That loss inspired us to work harder and to keep to our style of play that we have here because you could see the success that it brought us this year,” Dellarose said. “We want to build off of that season into this season. Getting all that way and getting that far gave us the confidence that we’re good enough to be here and we’re good enough to win it all.”
Dellarose isn’t resting on her laurels after a successful freshman season individually.
“After the season and having a lot of film to watch and coaches’ feedback and things like that you have a reflection period,” Dellarose said. “What can I get better at? What can I improve? What did I do well? And then bringing all that back to the spring season and see what I can work on there.”
Dellarose lauded head coach Anson Dorrance and the North Carolina coaching staff.
“They’ve been great, very supportive, very open to conversations and chatting about soccer or life or whatever is needed,” Dellarose said. “They’re always available for us.
“On the soccer side of it, when it’s time for practice or for games, you can tell they take their jobs very seriously and they want us all to succeed. That put in a great amount of work behind the scenes.”
When she looks back at how far she has come, Dellarose marvels at the support she’s had from her family over the years
“I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I am right now without them, my parents, my siblings, my uncles, aunts and grandparents,” Dellarose said. “They’ve done so much for me. They showed up for every single game I had for how many years I’ve been playing soccer. They dropped everything to drive me wherever I needed to be. They’ve allowed me to experience so many things and helped me be able to do what I need to do to excel at this level.
“They’ve really been a major part of who I am and where I am and how I got here. Their support has been unconditional and I just love them so much for that. Even this season, being at North Carolina about six hours away from home my parents and even sometimes my grandparents made the trip to watch, and it just meant the world to me, just being able to see them after the game and going up to them and hugging them and spending time with them afterwards.”
While stepping up to the college level athletically can be a challenge, so can meeting the academic level that is required. Dellarose, who was her class valedictorian at Brownsville, has faired well in the classroom at UNC though.
“It does get a little stressful, especially when you are missing classes with having to travel and everything,” said Dellarose, whose major is Exercise and Sports Science. “But we have a lot of help here, a lot of tutors, academic councilors and advisors that help us along the way.
“There’s definitely a different workload. But I think the adjustment and the transition between high school and college academics has been fairly smooth for me personally.”
As she continues her ascension in soccer and in life, it seems there is no challenge Dellarose can’t meet.
