Belle Vernon is always considered a formidable team in softball but the Lady Leopards took most people by surprise when they surged to a fifth WPIAL championship under coach Tom Rodriguez in Class 4A during the 2023 season.
The same can be said of Carmichaels which rode a pair of talented freshmen to an undefeated regular season and into the WPIAL Class 1A final under coach Dave Briggs.
Belle Vernon and Carmicahels are both well represented on this year’s Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team.
Rodriguez went through an emotional season that included the loss of his wife Linda just before the season started on March 28 and he has inexplicably had a faction of detractors over the years, but his players banned together, many pointing to him as the main reason they so badly wanted to win another district title.
They did just that, stunning top-seeded Elizabeth Forward, 10-1, which had defeated them twice in an undefeated regular season in claiming the Section 2 crown, and then knocking off second-seeded Montour, 8-7 in eight innings in the WPIAL championship game.
Briggs knew he had two gems in ninth-graders Bailey Barnyak and Carys McConnell to go along with a strong returning group but he didn’t know how good they would turn out to be as they helped lead Carmichaels to the Section 2 title and into the district final where the Lady Mikes fell to eventual PIAA runner-up Union, 10-8.
Both the Lady Leopards and Lady Mikes also qualified for the state tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals before falling, Belle Vernon in a fourth match-up with Elizabeth Forward, 4-3, and Carmichaels in a controversial clash with Glendale, 5-4 in eight innings.
Rodriguez, whose team ended up 19-5 overall, is the choice for the H-S Big School (4A-6A) Coach of the Year, narrowly edging out EF’s Harry Rutherdord whose Lady Warriors had a perfect regular season and reached the PIAA semifinals before losing to Montour.
Briggs gets to nod as the H-S Small School (1A-3A) Coach of the Year over Frazier’s Don Hartman and Charleroi’s Trey Tilghman, guiding his team to a 19-2 record.
There were six local teams that claimed section titles. In addition to EF and Carmichaels, Hartman’s Lady Commodores, Southmoreland under coach Todd Bunner, Waynesburg Central under coach Jim Armstrong and Tilghman’s Lady Cougars also finished in first place.
Rodriguez had plenty of stellar players on his squad but perhaps the one that stood out the most was senior Central Connecticut State recruit Maren Metikosh who sparked the Lady Leopards with her bat, glove and leadership. Metikosh batted .417 with 17 extra-base hits — 10 doubles, two triples and five home runs — and also rang up 28 RBIs and 13 walks while putting up a .528 on-base percentage and .819 slugging percentage and leading all area players in runs scored with 37. She was big in the clutch, hammering a grand slam off EF ace Shelby Telegdy in the WPIAL final, and was flawless in centerfield with zero errors on the season.
Telegdy, despite the district playoff loss to Belle Vernon, had an outstanding season as well as a junior. She was 16-0 in the circle during the regular season with 143 strikeouts and batted .593 with 22 RBIs.
Metikosh and Telegdy, who were both named first team all-state, are the H-S Class 4A/5A Players of the Year.
Metikosh is joined on the Top 15 Team by teammates Lexi Daniels, a senior outfielder who hit .418 with seven triples and 32 runs, and Lauren VanDivner, a junior infielder who was one of the most improved players in the WPIAL with a team-leading .448 batting average and 30 RBIs. Both were second team all-state selections. Julia Resnik, a first team all-state player as freshman shortstop, joins Teledgy to give EF two Top 15 members. Resnik batted .643 with 27 RBIs.
Barnyak was 14-0 in the regular season with 152 strikeouts, doing her best to emulate her mother, former Lady Mikes superstar Nikki Gasti, and was one of Carmichaels’ top offensive players as well. Barnyak is the H-S Class 1A Player of the Year after also being named first team all-state.
Barnyak is joined on the Top 15 Team by teammates McConnell, a .531-hitting shortstop who also had 28 RBIs and 28 runs, and speedy senior outfielder Sofia Zalar who hit .543 with 27 runs from the lead-off spot. Both were also first team all-state choices.
Southmoreland was led by junior shortstop Amarah McCutcheon who batted .500 and led area hitters with 11 home runs while also driving in 33 runs.
McCutcheon, another first team all-state member, is the H-S Class 2A/3A Player of the Year. She is joined on the Top 15 Team by sophomore teammate and catcher Makayla Etling who hit .486 with four homers and 19 RBIs while being named second team all-state.
Other members of the Top 15 Team were Frazier first team all-state seniors Maria Felsher, who led area hitters in batting average during the regular season at .667 with 25 RBIs while going 6-0 as a pitcher, and Delaney Warnick, the area’s regular season RBI leader with 30; Uniontown’s Sequoia Dunlap who used her hitting, fielding and leadership to help the Lady Raiders qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018; Mount Pleasant senior Krista Brunson who was named second team all-state; and West Greene supreme catcher and second team all-state senior London Whipkey.
Of note on the H-S Second Team is Ava Clark. There were plenty of impact freshmen during the 2023 season, including Barnyak, McConnell and Resnik, and Clark was another as the area’s leader in strikeouts. She rang up 179 batters to finish third overall in the WPIAL.
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team follows:
Players of the Year
Class 4A/5A: Shelby Telegdy, Jr., Elizabeth Forward; Maren Metikosh, Sr., Belle Vernon
Class 2A/3A: Amarah McCutcheon, Jr., Southmoreland
Class 1A: Bailey Barnyak, Fr., Carmichaels
Coaches of the Year
Big School: Tom Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Small School: Dave Briggs, Carmichaels
Top 15
Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon
Shelby Telegdy, Elizabeth Forward
Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland
Bailey Barnyak, Carmichaels
Carys McConnell, Carmichaels
Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
Delaney Warnick, Frazier
Maria Felsher, Frazier
Sequoia Dunlap, Uniontown
Julia Resnik, Elizabeth Forward
Lexi Daniels, Belle Vernon
Lauren VanDivner, Belle Vernon
London Whipkey, West Greene
Krista Brunson, Mount Pleasant
Makayla Etling, Southmoreland
Second Team
Ashley Metts, Albert Galllatin; Grace Sokol, Olivia Kolowitz, Talia Ross, Ava Zubovic, Belle Vernon; Willow Eckels, Bentworth; Ava Clark, Kami Franks, Brownsville; Ali Jacobs, Carmichaels; McKenna DeUnger, Sofia Celaschi, Charleroi; Kirra Davis, Iris Burd, Connellsville; Hannah Evans, Alivia Grimm, Lauren Vay, Elizabeth Forward; Grace Vaughn, Jensyn Hartman, Emi Bednar, Madison Bednar, Frazier; Ava Wood, Jefferson-Morgan; Julie Cooper. Laurel Highlands; Kendra Jones, Monessen; Sophia Smithnosky, Mount Pleasant; Maddie Brown, Riley Puckey, Southmoreland; Hannah Wood, Kendall Lemley, Emma Zehner, Danie Stockdale, Waynesburg Central; Lexi Six, West Greene; Adoria Waldier, McKenzie Pritts, Abby Zuraw, Yough.
Honorable Mention
Hannah Dunham, Avery Walls, Alexis Metts, Hadyn Chipps, Albert Gallatin; Mia Zubovic, Belle Vernon; Mia O’Hern, Rylie Bednar, Alex Pellick, Brownsville; Ashton Batis, Kendall Ellsworth, Carmichaels; Maddy Lancy, Riley Jones, Charleroi; Tagan Basinger, Ava McClean, Arley Wilson, Connellsville; Gracen Hartman, Jayanna Ciferno, Claire Domonkos, Frazier; Lindsay Klink, Niaha Dillard, Harlie Dirda, Kayla Howell, Laurel Highlands; Taylor Doppelheuer, Southmoreland; Claire White, Emmaleigh Noah, Graci Rodeheaver, Disaya Craggette, Kaylee Mutnansky, Uniontown; Taylor Karvan, Ali Goodwin, Payton Gilbert, West Greene; Sydney Bergman, Mikayla Spoonhoward, Yough.
