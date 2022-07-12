The 2022 softball season produced three sections champions among local teams and each one reached the WPIAL final.
Frazier, West Greene and Elizabeth Forward all came up short of winning another district championship but each school had a strong influence on the Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team.
The Section 3-AA champion Lady Commodores had an undefeated regular season, the Section 2-A champion Lady Pioneers reached the WPIAL title game for the sixth year in a row and the Section 2-AAAA winning Lady Warriors played in the final for the third time in four seasons.
While Belle Vernon didn’t win a section crown it did reach the postseason thanks in large part to the Herald-Standard Big School (Class 3A-5A) Player of the Year.
Lady Leopard junior Maren Metikosh was one of the WPIAL’s best hitters with a .557 batting average, five home runs and 32 RBIs. She also sported a 1.0289 slugging percentage and a .622 on-base percentage while striking out only three times all years. Metikosh smacked 14 doubles and two triples and also played strong defense in center field.
Also deserving consideration was Waynesburg Central senior Kylee Goodman who batted .507 with an .896 slugging percentage. The slick-fielding shortstop had a .921 fielding percentage while hitting eight doubles, six triples and two home runs with 19 RBIs.
Frazier’s Jensyn Hartman and West Greene’s London Whipkey, both juniors, share the Small School (Class 1A-2A) Player of the Year honor.
Hartman batted .477 with four home runs, 16 RBIs and 36 runs while playing outstanding defense in center field. Hartman had a slugging percentage of .738 and an on-base percentage of .575.
Whipkey was one of the best catchers around and led West Greene in batting average (.493), slugging percentage (.761), on-base percentage (.761), doubles (8), home runs (3) and RBIs (24).
Elizabeth Forward’s Harry Rutherford is the Big School Coach of the Year while Frazier’s Don Hartman edges out West Greene’s Bill Sims for the Small School Coach of the Year.
In addition to sharing the Player of the Year honor, Frazier and West Greene dominated the Small School First Team with the Lady Commodores having four representatives (Delaney Warnick, Tori Washinski, Nicole Palmer and Maria Felsher) and the Lady Pioneers two (Katie Lampe and Kiley Meek).
The complete Herald-Standard All-Area Softball Team follows:
Big School (Class 3A-5A)
Player of the Year: Maren Metikosh, Jr., Belle Vernon
Coach of the Year: Harry Rutherford, Elizabeth Forward
First Team
Katie Hutter, Sr., Mount Pleasant
Kylee Goodman, Sr., Waynesburg Central
Tyson Martin, Sr., Southmoreland
Sophia Smithnosky, Jr., Mount Pleasant
Emma Augustine, Sr., Yough
Shelby Telegdy, So., Elizabeth Forward
Rylea Hlatky, Sr., Albert Gallatin
Ashley Joll, Sr., Belle Vernon
Makayla Etling, Fr., Southmoreland
Second Team
Uniontown: Sequoia Dunlap, Jr.; Jordan Hoover, Sr. Laurel Highlands: Payton Vitikacs, Sr. Elizabeth Forward: Brooke Markland, Sr.; Grace Smith, Sr.; Lauren Vay, Jr. Yough: McKenzie Pritts, Jr.; Kaylin Ritenour, So.; Adoria Waldier, Fr. Southmoreland: Amarah McCutchen, So.; Brynn Charnesky, Jr. Waynesburg Central: Paige Jones, Sr.; Kendall Lemley, Jr. Mount Pleasant: Abby Swank, Sr. Connellsville: Kirra Davis, So.
Third Team
Brownsville: Kami Franks, Jr.; Kendra Franks, So. Elizabeth Forward: Alivia Grimm, Fr.; Carlee Soukup, So. Ringgold: Peyton Laflash, Sr. Albert Gallatin: Alexis Metts, Jr.; Ashley Metts, So. Connellsville: Iris Burd, So. Belle Vernon: Abby Fabin, Sr.; Lexi Daniels, Jr. Uniontown: Summer Hawk, Sr. Laurel Highlands: Julie Cooper, Jr. Southmoreland: Riley Puckey, Fr. Waynesburg Central: Hannah Wood, Jr.; Lily Rush, Sr. Mount Pleasant: Krista Brunson, Jr.; Ally Jones, So.; Emma Scanlon, So.
Honorable Mention
Connellsville: Mallory Orndorff, Sr.; Maddie Kinneer, Sr.; Ava McClean, Jr. Albert Gallatin: Morgan Hershberger, Sr.; Avery Walls, So. Belle Vernon: Talia Ross, So.; Olivia Kolowitz, Jr. Laurel Highlands: Briana Hunt, Sr.; Lexi Grimm, Sr. Maddie Livingston, Sr. Uniontown: Nellie Budinsky, So. Yough: Makayla Spoonhoward, So. Brownsville: Rylie Bednar, So.; Delaney Ansell, Fr.; Alexa Pellick, Fr. Mount Pleasant: Addison Reese, So.
Small School (Class 1A-2A)
Players of the Year: Jensyn Hartman, Jr., Frazier; London Whipkey, Jr. West Greene.
Coach of the Year: Don Hartman, Frazier
First Team
Delaney Warnick, Jr., Frazier
Katie Lampe, Sr., West Greene
Sophia Zalar, Jr., Carmichaels
Tori Washinski, Sr., Frazier
Kiley Meek, Sr., West Greene
Nicole Palmer, So., Frazier
Taylor Dusenberry, Sr., Mapletown
Jasmine Demaske, Sr., Jefferson-Morgan
Sofia Celaschi, So.; Charleroi
Maria Felsher, Jr., Frazier
Second Team
Charleroi: Riley Jones, So.; McKenna DeUnger, So.; Emma Stefanick, So. Frazier: Emilia Bednar, Fr.; Grace Vaughn, Fr. Carmichaels: Kendall Ellsworth, Jr.; Ali Jacobs, Fr.; Grace Brown, Sr. West Greene: Olivia Kiger, Sr.; Anna Durbin, Sr. Mapletown: Macee Cree, Sr.
Third Team
Charleroi: Leena Henderson, Jr. Frazier: Gracen Hartman, Fr. Carmichaels: Megan Voithofer, So.; Kariss Rohrer, So. Bentworth: Makenzie Aloe, Sr. West Greene: Payton Gilbert, Fr.; BreAnn Jackson, Sr.; Lexi Six, Jr. Jefferson-Morgan: Kayla Larkin, So.; Brooklynne Snyder, Fr.
Honorable Mention
Carmichaels: Kaitlyn Waggett, Fr.; Allie Miller, Fr. West Greene: Taylor Karvan, Jr. Beth-Center: Gianna Peterson, Jr. California: Kera Urick, So; Kendall Griffin, Jr.; Amaya Owens, Jr.
