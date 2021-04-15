Grace Sokol’s two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the deciding run Wednesday afternoon to lift Belle Vernon to a 6-5 victory over visiting Ringgold in Section 2-AAAA play.
The Lady Rams (0-4, 0-6) led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Sophie Godzak tied the game when she drove in two runs with two outs.
Belle Vernon (2-1, 5-3) led 2-1 after two innings, but Ringgold regained the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Godzak pitched the first six innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and a strikeout. Talia Ross pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts to earn the win.
Sokol, Ava Zubovich and Lexi Daniels all had two singles in the win. Abby Fabin drove in two runs for the Lady Leopards, and Ashley Joll doubled.
Losing pitcher Danielle Vecchio doubled.
Penn-Trafford 9, Connellsville 1 — Emma Little’s three-run home run sparked a five-run output in the bottom of the second inning as the home team handed the visiting Lady Falcons a Section 2-AAAA loss.
Abby King and Madison Kinneer doubled for Connellsville (1-1, 4-2). Iris Burd took the loss.
Mia Smith was the winning pitcher as Penn-Trafford improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-3 overall.
Yough 11, Uniontown 1 — The Lady Cougars plated seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to roll to a Section 2-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Sammie McGhee sparked Yough (3-1, 6-1) with a home run, double, single, two RBI and three runs scored. Savannah Manns had a triple, two RBI and scored a run. Maria Lindich went 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Emma Augustine allowed one unearned run on two hits — singles by Claire White and Kylie Teets — with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Jordan Hoover took the loss for Uniontown (1-3, 1-4), allowing 11 runs (three earned) on 10 hits. She walked one and struck out four.
West Mifflin 12, Laurel Highlands 2 — The Fillies scored the first two runs of the game and the Lady Titans rallied with the next 12 for a Section 2-AAAA home victory.
Payton Vitikacs spotted Laurel Highlands (0-4, 1-5) the early lead with a two-run home run.
West Mifflin (3-0, 6-0) scored two runs in the first, second and fourth innings, and six in the bottom of the third inning.
Aurora Rosso and Addie Hilligsberg doubled for the Lady Titans. Lauren Yuhas finished with four hits and an RBI. Emily Buchleitner was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts.
Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Scots scored three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings, and the one each in the next four innings for a Section 3-AA win over the Lady Falcons.
Amarah McCutcheon hit a home run for Southmoreland (2-0, 6-0). Jess Matheny, Tyson Martin and Gabriella Grabiak all doubled in the win, and Emily Eutsey legged out a triple.
Madison Brown struck out 10 and scattered three hits to earn the victory.
Kendra Franks took the loss, with the Lady Falcons slipping to 0-3 in the section and 4-4 overall.
Waynesburg Central 11, South Allegheny 5 — Ehralyn Eisiminger had the hot bat for the Lady Raiders, with four hits and six RBI, to lead Waynesburg to a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Gladiators.
Eisiminger belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning. She also had a pair of doubles and a single.
Lily Rush and Brooke Coss both hit two-run home runs in the first inning for the Lady Raiders (2-0, 5-1).
Meghan Braun went four innings to earn the win, allowing two walks with one strikeout.
Kennedy Pikula just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple, and scored four runs for South Allegheny (0-2, 3-3).
Frazier 2, Carmichaels 1 — The Lady Commodores scored both runs in the top of the third inning and Nicole Palmer made the slim lead stand for a Section 2-AA win at Carmichaels.
Madison Bednar and Victoria Washinski drove in the runs for Frazier (3-0, 5-3).
Bednar finished with a triple and single, with Jensyn Hartman, Washinski and Rylee Evans adding singles to account for the Lady Commodores’ hits.
Madison Ellsworth had half of the Lady Mikes’ hits with a double and single. Kendall Ellsworth and Mia Ranieri singled for the other two hits by Carmichaels (2-1, 4-4).
Palmer struck out 10 and walked one for the win. The Lady Mikes’ Emma Holaren struck out eight and walked four.
Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1 — The Lady Cougars pounded out 15 hits for a Section 2-AA road victory at Beth-Center.
McKenna DeUnger led the way for Charleroi (2-2, 4-5) with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. Leena Henderson finished with a home run and two singles, and drove in two runs. Riley Jones had two singles and a double.
Kylie Quigley scattered five hits and struck out 10 for the win.
Mapletown 5, Monessen 1 — Devan Clarked drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the top of the third inning as the Lady Maples won on the road at Monessen in Section 2-A action.
Mapletown (1-1, 2-2) added single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Macee Cree allowed three hits, walked one and struck out seven for the win.
Losing pitcher Hannah Yorty hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Lady Greyhounds (0-2, 0-5).
West Greene 4, Greensburg C.C. 1 — Kiley Meek scattered seven hits and struck out eight as the Lady Pioneers returned home with a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Centurions.
West Greene (2-0, 6-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and one each in the second and third innings.
London Whipkey had a double, single and RBI for the Lady Pioneers. Olivia Kiger had a pair of hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Lexi Six finished with a pair of singles.
Greensburg C.C. (0-2, 2-3) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Grace Kindel finished with four hits and drove in the only run.
Emma Henry took the loss and finished with two singles.
High school baseball
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 2 — The Warriors scored all three runs in the top of the fourth inning and winning pitcher Isaiah Hart made the advantage stand for a Section 3-AAAA win at Uniontown.
Andrew Palmer and Hart drove in runs in the inning for Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-1). Hart allowed five hits and struck out 12.
Eric Odum gave the Red Raiders (2-4, 3-4) the lead in the bottom of the first inning with two RBI. Hunter Chaikcic took the loss.
Bethel Park 3, Albert Gallatin 2 — Cody Geddes drove in all three runs, including a pair in the bottom of the sixth inning, to rally the Black Hawks to a Section 4-AAAAA victory.
Geddes also hit a home run. Eric Chalus struck out 12 in the victory.
Dylan Shea and Caleb Matzus-Chapman both drove in a run to spot the Colonials (1-2, 1-3) a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Shea and Mildren doubled for the visitors.
Bethel Park scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
McGuffey 12, Yough 7 — The Cougars scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning, but the Highlanders responded with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and then closed with four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a Section 4-AAA road win.
Yough (1-3, 1-5) regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single run.
Jake Orr led McGuffey (4-0, 5-1) with a double, single and three RBI. Luke Wallace had a triple and two RBI. Brock Wallace finished with two hits and two RBI.
Beth-Center 19, Frazier 8 — The Bulldogs scored 14 runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 1-AA road victory over the Commodores.
Frazier (2-2, 3-4) led 8-4 after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit.
Beth-Center (4-0, 4-3) cut the gap to 8-5 with a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Cam Palmer had a pair doubles and four RBI for the Bulldogs. Ryan Ross, Chase Malanosky and Ethan Varesko all doubled in the win. Ross drove in three runs, and Varesko, Dylan Kninzer, Dominick Revi and Vinnie Clutter drove in two runs.
Ethan Varesko pitched the last 3.1 innings to earn the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Brayden Baccino, Daniel Obrys and Kaleb Phillips doubled for Frazier. Phillips drove in two runs.
Boys tennis
WPIAL Singles Championship — Albert Gallatin senior Nate English advanced to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA Singles championship before he fell to Shady Side Academy’s Colin Gramley.
English defeated Peters Twp.’s Elian Ascencio in the first round, 10-3.
English battled in the quarterfinals before dropping a 10-5 decision to Gramley.
Gramley advanced to the finals against South Fayette’s Jacob Patterson.
Mount Pleasant’s Nick Yurechko was unable to advance out of the WPIAL Class AA opening round, dropping a 10-5 decision to Quaker Valley’s Drew Dimidjian.
Girls track & field
Laurel Highlands 84½, Ringgold 65½ — The Fillies carried most of the first-place finishes in the field events for a Section 2-AAA victory Tuesday afternoon over visiting Ringgold.
Mia Pierce (discus, 94-8), Olivia Crossan (javelin, 87-5), Annika Tajc (high jump, 4-8), Isabella Pulice (pole vault, 8-0), and Abby Berry (long jump, 14-9½) all won their field events for Laurel Highlands.
Tajc also won the 100 intermediate (17.29) and 300 intermediate (55.8) hurdles. Sterling Scott won the 400 in 1:02.61.
The Fillies’ 1,600 relay of Alessandra Peccon, Pulice, Skyler Wilson and Scott finished first in 4:32.12. Peccon, Payton Chester, Tajc and Ellie Krinzer won the 400 relay in 53.32 seconds.
Angelina Massey had a solid meet for the Lady Rams by winning the 100 (13.35), 200 (27.40), and triple jump (31-7). Charlee Leach (800, 2:33.69; 1,600, 5:41.38), Andrea Kassa (3,200, 14:06.59), the 3,200 relay (12:16.92), and Kenzye Krivijanski (shot put, 28-9) also had first-place finishes for Ringgold.
Boys track & field
Ringgold 78, Laurel Highlands 70 — The Rams edged the Mustangs Tuesday afternoon for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Ringgold was solid on the track with first-place finishes by Ben Daerr (400, 53.82), Ryan Pajak (800, 2:11.35), Lucas Pajak (1,600, 4:40.76), Thomas Borne (3,200, 11:41.22), the 1,600 relay (3:51.59), and 3,200 relay (10:36.38). Zach Alvarez won the pole vault after clearing 8-6.
Colby Livingston (100, 12.01; 200, 24:95) and Hunter Kooser (110 high hurdles, 18.0; long jump, 18-7; triple jump, 39-9½; high jump, 5-10) won multiple events for Laurel Highlands.
Vincent Blout (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.79), the 400 relay of Camden Jackson, Jessiah Lewis, Ryan Pyro and Livingston (48.53), Bradley Smith (shot put, 39-1), and Justin Smith (discus, 100-5; javelin, 113-11) also finished first for the Mustangs.
