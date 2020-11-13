Max Sokol provided the offense Thursday night after scoring all of Connellsville's goals in the Falcons' 5-1 PIHL Class B Division victory over visiting Burrell at The Ice Mine.
The win was the first for Connellsville in three games, while Burrell was playing in its first game of the year.
Sokol scored twice in the first period with Milan Deffibaugh assisting 5½ minutes into the game and Lukas Joseph adding the helper 11:19 into the period.
Deffibaugh assisted on Sokol's third goal of the game 9:24 into the third period.
Burrell's Jonas Sopko broke Sokol's goal-scoring string with a power play goal -- with Sokol in the penalty box -- 13:53 into the period. Sokol scored an unassisted goal with about two minutes left in the period.
Nate Lawrence assisted on Sokol's last goal with just under two minutes left in the game.
Alex Mitchell made 22 saves in the win. Burrell's Austin Schueler turned aside 40 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.