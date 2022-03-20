Former Connellsville High School tennis and basketball standout Joe Galiardi has the distinction of being the only WPIAL tennis singles champion from a Fayette County high school.
Galiardi’s introduction to tennis is an interesting story.
“I spent most of my life at East Park in Connellsville,” Galiardi stated. “I played softball and many other things there. How it all happened is I was 12 years old when Emmett Hicks approached me and said we are having our first tennis tournament. He wanted me to play in the tournament. I didn’t play tennis and I didn’t even have a racket. He said I have a racket for you and it would be four players competing if you played.
“Out of respect for him I said okay. I won my first match and now I’m in the finals and I lose to Charles Moyers. The fact that I got to the finals gave me some encouragement and it got me hooked on playing tennis.
“Eventually two years later when I was 14 I was able to beat Moyers and win the Junior Championship. Then Emmett Hicks gave me lessons every Saturday morning at 7:30. That’s really how I got started and I loved the sport although I was playing baseball and loved basketball. But I really took to tennis.”
Galiardi starting making a name for himself on the tennis court.
“Starting when I was 16 I won the City of Connellsville Tennis Tournament defeating Gene Floto who had won it every year,” Galiardi recalled. “I really looked up to him, he reminded me of the great Bill Tilden. Gene wore long white pants and a white shirt and he was just the image of Bill Tilden. I beat him at age 16 to win my first Connellsville championship and then started winning all the Fayette County championships until I went into the Army in 1957.”
One of his more memorable championship matches for the Fayette Center Tennis title occurred on July 19, 1953, when he defeated Uniontown’s Bucky Jenkins 6-1, 7-9, 6-2, 6-2.
“Bucky Jenkins was a wonderful person,” Galiardi said.
Galiardi was instrumental in Connellsville High School starting a tennis program.
“I started the tennis team at Connellsville High School,” Galiardi offered. “I went to Immaculate Conception and transferred to Connellsville High School as a freshman to play basketball. At the beginning of my sophomore year I went to the principal Mr. Dolde and said I would like Connellsville High School to have a tennis team. We had enough players. He said I don’t know if that is possible, we don’t have money for it, we don’t have a coach. I told him we have our own rackets and we will pay for the tennis balls. He said you won’t have a coach. I was sure we could find a coach. He turned it over to the school board.
“Wally Schroyer and my mother were the best of friends and he was very instrumental in saying we should have a team. The school board authorized a tennis team and a man named John Daily who never played tennis stepped up to be the coach. We had a team, but we had no teams in our area except Latrobe. All of our matches were in the Pittsburgh area and we played my sophomore year at Mt. Lebanon and they were a WPIAL tennis power. I played a guy by the name of John McConnell and not only did I beat him, but we won the match. We sent a message that Connellsville High School had a good tennis team.”
The Connellsville tennis program and Galiardi flourished.
“My senior year Connellsville won the WPIAL team tennis championship,” Galiardi remembered. “That was 1953 and I won the WPIAL singles title. I won 6-0, 6-0 against Bill Kerr of Edgewood, I dominated the match. He won the WPIAL title the next year in 1954. I’m the only WPIAL tennis champion from Fayette County.
“I lost one singles match in my Connellsville High School regular season career. In my junior year I was playing a kid named Jim Roof from Latrobe. He won the WPIAL title in 1952. His brother Jack had won the WPIAL in 1945. Roof beat me in a good match. He came to East Park in Connellsville in 1953 and I beat him and he was so upset that he cried.”
Galiardi reached the PIAA state quarterfinals finals in 1953.
“I lost in the PIAA quarterfinals as a senior,” Galiardi said. “I lost to a guy who had won the state championship the year before and his name was Dave Davis of Meadville and he beat me 6-1, 7-5 at Penn State.”
Galiardi earned three varsity letters playing basketball for Connellsville.
“I was Honorable Mention All Section as a junior,” Galiardi said. “I was a two-year starter. Our teams weren’t very good. Uniontown had great teams. I played well against the Red Raiders as a junior and a senior.”
When Galiardi graduated from Connellsville in 1953 he received several college tennis scholarship offers.
“I was recruited for tennis,” Galiardi explained. “I had tennis scholarship offers from several schools. I could have gone to Pitt, Penn State, Maryland and Miami of Florida. I went to Miami because they were the national champions. What I didn’t know was they recruited internationally, on that team they had the No.1 and No. 2 Davis Cup players from Cuba. They had a Davis Cup player from Sweden and a great Davis Cup player from South Africa. There was no way I was ever going to be the No. 1 player at Miami.”
After his freshman year Galiardi decided to leave Miami.
“I contacted the Penn State coach to see if they still had a scholarship available for me,” Galiardi stated. “I sat out one year, my sophomore year. I played my junior and senior year. I had a good senior year where I won 16 straight matches. The year I sat out I won the Penn State Intramural singles and doubles titles. I enjoyed my time at Penn State, it’s a great school. I got to know Joe Paterno very well.”
Galiardi was in the Army for two years, 1957 to 1959. He then worked at Fayette Bank in Uniontown, where he became assistant vice president of public relations. He was recruited by Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco in 1962 to direct the bank’s weekly KRON TV show, “Science in Action.” Two years later he joined the All State Insurance Company and became their public affairs manager for Northern California for 30 years. He retired in 1993.
Galiardi wrote a book about autograph collecting, “Hooked on Autographs,” in 2009. He has the largest collection of autographed golf balls, according to the Guinness World Records listed in 2017.
Galiardi, 87, and his wife Jude were married in 1983. They have two children and three granddaughters and reside in Cupertino, California.
“I’m very pleased. I have had a very good life,” Galiardi stated.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
