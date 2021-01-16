CONNELLSVILLE -- Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor felt his squad played a solid game for three quarters Friday night, and that was more than enough to secure a 65-48 Section 1-AAAAA victory at Connellsville.
The Falcons kept within striking distance early, trailing 16-12 after the first quarter, but the Colonials (2-1, 2-1) held the home team to just four points in the second quarter to open a 32-16 halftime lead.
Connellsville (0-1, 0-1) matched its point total from the first 16 minutes in the third quarter, only to have the Albert Gallatin offense pick up the pace for a 56-32 lead.
"I thought for three quarters we played well," said Fleenor. "In the second quarter, our intensity was really good. We buckled down on defense.
"We let the foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter. We got a little lackadaisical on defense."
Fleenor said playing with a lead -- and winning -- is something his squad will have to learn as the season progresses.
"Historically, we have not played with a lot of leads. It's a learning process," explained Fleenor.
Although the Falcons are coming off a late start with Friday's game their first, Connellsville coach Andy Hedrick was disappointed with the play of his veteran players.
"It's disappointing. Our experienced players didn't play well," said Hedrick. "We'll get better. Our experienced players will play better."
Hedrick felt the Falcons' offensive woes in the second quarter carried back into the defensive end.
"We miss a couple things on offense and they get down on defense. We gave up a couple baskets we shouldn't have," said Hedrick.
Part of the problem the Falcons had at the offensive end throughout the night was the play of AJ Blyden. The forward had 13 rebounds and four blocks, and got into the heads of Connellsville's low post players. He also scored 14 points, including a slam dunk in the second half on an offensive rebound.
"AJ Blyden is only in his second year of playing basketball. I thought he was dominant on defense," said Fleenor.
Fleenor also praised the timely play of point guard Nate English. English scored a game-high 20 points, dished out seven assists and played solid defense throughout the game.
"Nate shot well in the fourth quarter. Every time they came back, he hit a shot," said Fleenor. "And, Nate played good defense. He moves his feet so well.
"He played a complete game. I couldn't ask more from him."
Dylan Shea and Ja'shir Kean both scored 13 points to give Albert Gallatin four players in double figures.
"We're getting good balance on offense. That means we're moving the ball," said Fleenor.
Hedrick was pleased with the play of his squad in the second half, notably in the fourth quarter with the Falcons holding a 16-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
"They didn't sub until late, so we legitimately came back," said Hedrick.
Connellsville was saddled with foul trouble early with the Colonials shooting the bonus early in the second quarter. Josh Marietta led the Falcons with 11 points. Braydon Stillwagon finished with 10.
"Hats off to them. They kept fighting," Fleenor said of Connellsville. "We didn't make things difficult. Andy's team always executes stuff really well."
Fleenor said he is happy to be off to a solid start, but is focused on a strong finish to the season.
"I'm worried where we'll be at season's end," said Fleenor. "We added North Allegheny and Chartiers Valley. They're good teams, and the WPIAL uses those two schools for a lot of playoff games."
The Falcons travel to Laure Highlands Tuesday, while Albert Gallatin hosts Uniontown Monday night.
