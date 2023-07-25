LATROBE — The opening game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Tournament for Charleroi Monday afternoon went nearly as perfect as could be expected.
Charleroi belted two home runs, preserved pitching for the double-elimination tournament and won quickly with a 10-0 victory in five innings against Falls at Latrobe-Derry Teener League Rosa-Oglietta Park.
The lone blemish on an otherwise solid opening performance was a leg injury suffered by Gianni Cantini as he hustled down the line in the bottom of the third inning.
Cantini does a little bit of everything for manager Luke Mollis’ squad, most importantly eating up pitches effectively on the mound. His status was in question as he left the field after the game.
“It’s funny, at one point, when that happened, everything was too good to be true. Everything was going too good. Something bad was going to happen,” said Mollis. “My plan was to have Gianni available for relief (Tuesday) and Wednesday, if we got to that point.
“Gianni plays pretty much everywhere on the field for us and he’s our swing guy, anywhere on the infield. He goes to the outfield.”
Mollis added, “(We were) feeling good coming into the tournament. Gianni’s injury is a buzzkill.”
Charleroi stranded two runners in the bottom of the first inning, but was able to cash in those opportunities in the second and third innings.
Hunter Mamie singled to open the second inning, but was picked off at first. Ashton Ray struck out, but Brock Henderson got things going with a two-out walk.
Lorenzo Glasser was hit by a pitch that grazed off his helmet. Chad Behrendt worked the count and walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.
Colton Brightwell came through with a two-run single. Ben Shields did the same for a 4-0 lead.
Cantini led off the bottom of the third inning with a shot that bounced off the trail leg of pitcher Gianni Serenelli. The ricochet was fielded by shortstop Wyatt Spinks as Cantini hustled down the line.
The throw beat Cantini to first base as the valuable utility player reached for his leg after he ran through the base. He tried to work out the leg, but was a no-go and he was replaced by Spencer Behrendt.
“(Cantini) hurts you, missing in the lineup. Spencer’s played a good bit for us this year. Danny (Verscharen) has experience and played through all the regionals last year,” said Mollis.
Charleroi rallied right away after the injury when Mamie launched a solo home run over the left-center field fence.
Ray’s ground ball was misplayed and he took second on a wild pitch. He continued to third on Henderson’s ground out to the shortstop.
Glasser came through with a run-scoring single. Chad Behrendt followed with a single, and Brightwell made the most of the error with a three-run home run.
Charleroi threatened in bottom of the fourth inning with runners at first and second and one out, but Falls wiggled out of the situation with a strikeout and ground out.
Charleroi made the most of its chance to invoke the mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Chad Behrendt singled with one out and Brightwell followed with a single to deep center field. Shields flew out to center field, but Remi Lessman came through with the game-ending double down the first base line.
The trio of Ray, Shields and Glasser held Falls to three singles and five runners.
Ray started and pitched 3.1 innings. Shields picked up the final two outs of the fourth inning and the first two of the fifth inning for the win. Glasser cleaned things up with a swinging strikeout for the final out of the game.
“We kept Ashton under 60 so he can come back Wednesday, and we kept Ben and Lorenzo under 30,” said Mollis.
Charleroi belted out 11 hits in the victory, including the two home runs.
Brightwell went 3-for-3, drove in five runs and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Chad Behrendt, Lessman and Mamie all had two hits.
“We hit well today. That’s probably the best we hit, maybe all year. Even when we made outs in the beginning of the game, I could tell we were going to get to the pitcher,” said Mollis. “You know it could happen, with a small field like this.
“That’s what changes the game dimensionally up here that changes things. I told the guys you can’t relax with any lead because all it takes is a couple walks and the ball gets up the in air, it’s gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.