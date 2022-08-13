BENTLEYVILLE — A trio of local golfers and Carmichaels opened the 2022 season Friday with some hardware after solid performances at the TriCADA Championship.
The Mikes won the small-team title with an aggregate score of 408, while Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana, Uniontown’s Logan Voytish and Frazier’s Nixen Erdely all placed in the top 10.
Peters Township dominated the big-team division after taking the top two spots. The Indians also dominated the individual results with six in the top 10.
Lapana had the best finish among local golfers after finishing alone in third with 5-over 75. The Indians’ Colton Lusk was medalist with 2-under 68 and teammate Austin Malley was second at 74.
“I had some bogey streaks,” said Lapana, who finished with seven bogeys and two birdies. “I had some issues. Getting off the tee was my problem.
“It’s always the driver. I used my hybrid on a few of the par-4s. It got me in fairway and back into play.”
Lapana was satisfied with his effort on the greens.
“I putted well, except for No. 18. I had a three-putt for bogey, but really it was my only bad hole putting,” said Lapana.
The Mikes’ Liam Lohr (80), Dustin Hastings (82), Dom Colarusso (78), and Nathan Dursa (93) rounded out the team scoring. Zach Murphy’s 105 was not used.
“We played well as a team today. That will give us momentum going into the season,” said Lapana.
Erdely finished in a three-way tie with the Indians’ Griffin Henshaw, Nick Haught and Ben Miller at 6-over 76. Erdely finished with four birdies, two double bogeys and six bogeys.
“I made a few long putts and missed a lot of short putts,” said Erdely. “I think I was over-reading them and over-thinking them.”
Erdely said he had issues off the tee.
“I need to figure out what is going on with my driver. My driver’s not there. I just don’t have a driver now,” said Erdely. “I threw away a lot of shots. My driver got me in trouble. I hit four drives into the trees where I had to punch out.”
The Commodores finished with a team score of 470. Jay Thompson (88), Dylan Keilbach (100), Kacie Lombard (104), and Tyler Morrison (102) all counted in the final score. Eli Cernuska’s 116 was not used.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish tied for eighth with Peters Township’s Jeremy Poon at 7-over 77. He played the front nine in 39 and back in 38.
Voytish was looking for a better round to start the season.
“I don’t know. I wasn’t playing bad. I was really hoping to play better today,” said Voytish. “I only had one bad hole, No. 8. I hit into the trees.
“I only had one birdie. I had six bogeys and a double bogey on No. 8.”
Voytish did admit his play on the greens wasn’t as solid as it might’ve been.
“I couldn’t get a putt to fall. The flat stick was cold,” said Voytish. “Everything else was fine. My drives were okay. But, putting, it was something different every time. The times I hit it good, right on line, it would go past the hole.”
Voytish added he did have a little success on greens, saying, “I didn’t miss anything from six feet in. I made a bunch of par saves.”
The Red Raiders scored 464 in the small teams group. Wade Brugger (93), Clay Dean (100), Colton Mathias (86), and Greg Fox (108) counted in the final scoring. Trevor Uphold’s 109 did not count.
Waynesburg Central finished second to Carmichaels with a team score of 426. Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders, who lost several key golfers to graduation, with 82.
“There’s a little more pressure coming into this year. I’ve been here for three years,” said Benke.
Benke was hoping to have a stronger start to the season.
“I come to win. We knew it would be competition with Carmichaels,” said Benke. “My putting was terrible. I couldn’t get the pace down. I had four three-putts.
“That’s five or six shots I gave away.”
Mason Switalski (87), Chase Phillips (87), Dom Benamati (87), and Derek Turcheck (83) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders. Joe Kirsch’s 96 was not used.
“Derek came in and picked it up for us,” praised Benke.
Laurel Highlands finished with a team score of 455 in the big school division. Nate Schwertfeger was the low man with an 82.
Hayden Metts had the low score for Albert Gallatin with 102.
Charleroi placed third in the small school division with a team score of 440. Nick Summers (86), Nico Rangus (88), Elliott Lenhart (91), Colton Palonder (92), and Gage Patterson (83) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars. Kaden Woods’ 102 was not used.
Beth-Center scored 540 with Gianna Peterson’s 91 leading the way. Luke Amon (107), Sonja Peterson (109), Karson Keys (115), and Vince Setaro (118) also counted in the final tally. Nick Wrenshall’s 127 did not count.
Bentworth finished with a team total of 562. Nathan Coski was the low man with 89.
Brock Boyles led Jefferson-Morgan with 9-over 79. Grant Hathaway shot 98, Clay Wilson finished with 109, and Brendon Woods scored 135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.