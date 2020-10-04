South Allegheny jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat visiting Brownsville, 63-16, in an Interstate Conference game Friday night.
Antonio Epps scored four touchdowns for the Gladiators (2-2, 2-2), two rushing and two on punt returns.
The Falcons (0-3, 0-4) scored twice in the fourth quarter. Hunter Assad ran for a 5-yard touchdown and caught a two-point conversion pass from Cameron Walters. Eric Allen rushed for a 21-yard touchdown and ran in the two-point try.
