South Fayette jumped out early and cruised to a 71-30 non-section victory over Brownsville on Saturday at Brownsville Area High School.
The Lions (7-5, 12-7) had an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Falcons, 30-9, in the second, had a 48-16 halftime advantage.
The visitors had a 17-6 edge in the third before Brownsville (2-8, 7-12) had an 8-6 advantage in the final period.
The Falcons’ Elijah Brown scored 10 points, and teammate Ayden Teeter added seven.
South Fayette’s Conner Mislan had a game-high 15 points. The Lions’ Dan Beck chipped in with 10.
