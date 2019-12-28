South Park outscored host Elizabeth Forward in the second quarter, 18-2, on its way to a 64-41 victory Friday night in the opening round of the Betsy Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Eagles (3-4) led 34-14 at halftime and 50-24 after three quarters.
Anna Resnik led the Lady Warriors (3-4) with 15 points.
South Park's Danielle DeProspo scored a game-high 31 points. Maddie Graham added 10.
Betsy Christmas Tournament
South Park 16-18-16-14 -- 64
Elizabeth Forward 12-2-10-17 -- 41
South Park: Danielle DeProspo 31, Maddie Graham 10. Elizabeth Forward: Anna Resnik 15. Records: South Park (3-4), Elizabeth Forward (3-4).
