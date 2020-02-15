WASHINGTON -- South Side Area entered Friday night's WPIAL Class A girls basketball playoff game with a much higher seed and a much better record than Frazier.
The Lady Commodores weren't one bit intimidated, however.
Frazier battled the fifth-seeded Lady Rams tooth and nail all night before a seven-point run midway through the fourth quarter broke a 43-43 tie and propelled South Side to a 61-47 victory in a first-round game at Trinity High School.
Sydney Payne scored a game-high 27 points to help the Lady Rams (16-7) advance to the quarterfinals where they will play No. 4 Laurel on Thursday with the site and time to be determined.
"We had never played Frazier. They played a really, really good game," said Debbie Wilson, co-head coach of South Side along with her husband Dave Wilson. "We just never seemed to be able to get a rhythm going."
The 12th-seeded Lady Commodores (9-14) never trailed in the first quarter. Sierra Twigg scored Frazier's first five points and it twice built a six-point lead, 14-8 after two free throws by McKenzie Miller and 16-10 after two free throws by Kaelyn Shaporka, before Payne's 3-pointer made it 16-13.
Savannah Bailey's consecutive 3-pointers sparked a 10-2 run to start the second quarter as the Lady Rams charged to a 23-18 lead. Just when it looked like the tide had turned, the Lady Commodores responded with a 10-5 run, ignited by Twigg's three baskets, to pull even at 28-28 by halftime.
"It's all about momentum and, especially in the first half, they had it for sure," Wilson said.
"The girls were prepared," Frazier first-year coach Winston Shaulis said. "We knew the film, we knew the plays they were running, the looks that they had defensively. I thought we exploited their weaknesses really well for a majority of the game."
Shaporka opened third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer but South Side answered with a 13-2 run to go up 41-33.
Again the Lady Commodores fought back, scoring the final four points of the third and opening the fourth quarter with a 6-2 run on two straight baskets by Twigg and a pair of free throws by Shaporka to tie it at 43-43.
Bailey followed with a 3-pointer to put South Side back on top and Payne hit four straight foul shots for a 50-43 advantage. Lindsey Somers' 3-pointer cut Frazier's deficit to five but the Lady Rams put the game away at the foul line, converting nine of 10 free throws down the stretch.
"Hats off to South Side. They played a strong game," Shaulis said. "Although we're disappointed with the outcome, our girls continued to fight and played hard the whole time. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Twigg led the Lady Commodores with 20 points despite battling foul trouble to finish her stellar career with 1,144 points, and also grabbed nine rebounds.
"Those kids played hard," she said of Frazier, "and 22 (Twigg) really had a nice game for them."
Shaporka totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Somers chipped in with six points.
Bailey and Boyd tallied 11 and nine points for South Side.
Frazier recovered from an 0-5 start to the season to qualify for the playoffs by winning seven of its last 12.
"We did start to peak at the right time. The girls started to buy in. They worked their tails off," said Shaulis, who returns the bulk of his roster next year.
"We lose two to graduation with Lindsey Somers and Sierra Twigg. They played their hearts out the whole season."
WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoff Sum
Frazier 16-12-9-10 -- 47
South Side 13-15-13-20 -- 61
Frazier: Sierra Twigg 20, Kaelyn Shaporka 16. South Side: Sydney Payne 27, Savannah Bailey 11. Records: Frazier (9-14), South Side (16-7).
