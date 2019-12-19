Southmoreland trailed early, but the Scotties rallied in the later bouts for 40 unanswered points to defeat rival Mount Pleasant, 40-31, in Section 3-AA (3B) action Wednesday night.
Southmoreland's Brendan Moore began its comeback when he caught Jack Kramer on his back for a pin at 170 pounds. Forfeits to Anthony Govern (182) and Benjamin Yeskey (195) cut the Scotties' deficit to 31-18.
Brandon Peterson kept the Scotties (1-1, 5-2) rolling after he fought back to win by fall at 220 pounds. Bret Huffman secured six more points with a pin at 285 pounds to shave the deficit to one point, 31-30.
Southmoreland pulled into the lead, 34-31, when Dakota Kaylor won an 11-1 major decision at 106 points. Tristan Ice clinched the come-from-behind win with a fall at 113 pounds.
The Vikings (1-1, 3-4) opened a 31-0 lead, starting with Luke Geibig's technical fall at 120 pounds. Damian George secured a pin at 126 pounds and Lucas Shaulis held on for a 3-2 decision at 132 pounds.
Noah Gnibus won by forfeit at 138 pounds to run the Vikings' advantage to 20-0. Nick Loughner kept the momentum alive with an 8-4 decision at 145 pounds.
Kyle Jones' technical fall at 152 pounds and Patrick Brewer's 6-1 decision at 160 pounds gave Mount Pleasant a 31-0 lead.
