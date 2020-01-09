Southmoreland received five forfeits and won by fall four times Wednesday night for a Section 3-AA (3B) victory over the visiting Cougars.
Josh Thoma (160), Anthony Govern (182), Charles Tedrick (285), Dakota Kaylor (113), and Andrew Johson (138) all won by fall for Southmoreland (3-1, 7-3).
Austin McBeth won a 7-2 decision at 152 pounds. Bret Huffman (220), Nick Yeskey (152), Tristan Ice (120), and Henry Miller (132) won by forfeit, and Austin Hunker (126) won by injury default.
Arty Hoak defeated Ben Yeskey by major decision at 195, Shane Momyer won by forfeit at 106 pounds, and Glenn Christner won a 6-3 decision at 170 for the Cougars.
