Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto both scored 20 points Monday night to lead Southmoreland to a 51-18 victory in Section 3-AAAA play over visiting Ligonier Valley.
The Lady Scots (1-0, 4-0) led 20-5 after the first quarter and 28-7 at halftime. They outscored the Lady Rams (0-2, 0-4) in the final 16 minutes, 23-11.
Haley Boyd scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley.
Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35 -- The Lady Rams outscored the Lady Falcons in the final quarter, 14-9, for the final difference in their Section 3-AAAAA home victory.
Ringgold (1-0, 2-2) led 20-15 at halftime, but Connellsville cut the deficit to 27-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kirra Gerard scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Rams. Abbey Whaley and Kasandra Holland finished with nine apiece.
Hillary Claycomb and Madison Kinneer shared scoring honors for Connellsville (0-2, 0-5) with nine points each.
Thomas Jefferson 64, Albert Gallatin 53 -- The Lady Colonials scored 40 points in the second half, but their rally fell short for a Section 3-AAAAA loss to the Lady Jaguars.
Thomas Jefferson (2-0, 2-4) led 31-13 at halftime.
Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin (1-1, 2-2) with 18 points. Mya Glisan (14) and Courtlynn Turner (11) also finished in double figures.
Thomas Jefferson's Graci Fairman scored a game-high 24 points. Laekyn Flinn finished with 12 points and Gabrielle Breisinger added 11.
Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34 -- The Lady Leopards held a slim 24-20 halftime lead and gained a cushion in the third quarter for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Belle Vernon (2-0, 4-1) led 36-25 after three quarters.
Viva Kreis scored 16 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists for the Lady Leopards. Tessa Rodriguez finished with five rebounds and seven assists.
Autumn Matthews place the Lady Cougars (1-1, 1-4) with a game-high 18 points.
Bentworth 37, Washington 33 -- The Lady Bearcats edged the Prexies for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Bentworth (1-1, 2-3) led 16-12 at halftime and 30-27 after three quarters.
Amber Sallee finished with 15 points and five assist for the Lady Bearcats. Laura Vittone scored 11 points and Grace Skerbetz pulled down 10 rebounds.
Amari Oakley scored a game-high 15 points for Washington (0-2, 0-4).
Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39 -- Emma Seto scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Falcons to a Section 2-AAA road victory at McGuffey.
Brownsville (2-0, 4-1) led 15-5, 23-16 and 33-26 at the quarter breaks.
Zhariah Reed was also in double digits for Brownsville with 10 points.
Clair Redd led McGuffey (0-1, 3-3) with 11 points.
Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34 -- The Lady Cougars held off the Lady Bucs' fourth-quarter rally for a non-section road win.
Charleroi (3-1) led 33-14 heading in the final eight minutes. Chartiers-Houston (3-2) outscored the visitors in the fourth quarter, 20-7.
Riley Jones scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Cougars. Chartiers-Houston's Dominique Mortimer finished with 15 points.
Geibel Catholic 42, Jeannette 37, OT -- The Lady Gators picked a non-section overtime win over the visiting Lady Jayhawks.
Geibel (2-3) led 18-15 at halftime and 20-17 after three quarters. Jeannette (0-4) outscored the Lady Gators in the fourth quarter, 16-13, to force overtime.
Geibel held a 9-4 advantage in the overtime.
Maia Stevenson led the Lady Gators with 14 points. Sofia Terry added 11 points.
Jeannette's Zoey Vincent scored a game-high 19 points.
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 29 -- Krista Wilson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Maples to a non-section victory over the rival Lady Mikes.
Taylor Dusenberry also had a solid game for Mapletown (2-3) with 11 points and eight steals. Bailey Rafferty finished with eight points and six steals.
The Lady Maples led 12-2, 27-13 and 33-19 at the quarter breaks.
Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for Carmichaels (2-4).
West Greene 62, California 29 -- The Lady Pioneers rolled to a non-section road victory behind Anna Durbin's career-high 24 points.
West Greene (4-1) led 25-7 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime.
Brooke Barner added 14 points for West Greene.
Kendelle Weston led the Lady Trojans (4-2) with eight points.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44 -- The Rockets' top three scorers hit a dozen 3-pointers for a non-section home victory over the visiting Eagles.
Tahjere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (5-1) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Joshua Wise hit three 3-pointers for 17 points, and Troy Wright made four treys for 16 points. Colt Fowler was also in double figures with 14 points.
The Rockets led 27-13 after the first quarter and 51-27 at halftime. The home team held a 28-17 advantage in the second half.
Brandon Samol scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers, for Avella (1-4).
Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34 -- The Greyhounds outscored the visitors in the second half, 36-13, to secure a non-section home win.
Lorenzo Gardner paced Monessen (2-3) with 19 points. Devonte Robinson finished with 13 points and Jaisean Blackman added 11.
Shamar Simpson scored a game-high 22 points for Neighborhood Academy (3-2).
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52 -- The Falcons made a run in the middle quarters, but the visiting Colonials held on for a non-section victory.
Albert Gallatin (3-2) led 15-9 after the first quarter. Brownsville held a slight 30-28 edge over the next two quarters, and the teams played to a 13-13 draw in the final eight minutes.
Nick Pegg and Jamire Braxton shared scoring honors for the Colonials with 17 points apiece. Caleb Matzus-Chapman added 10 points.
Damarion Brown shared game-scoring honors for the Falcons (2-3) with 17 points.
Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36 -- The Warriors rolled to a non-section road victory over the Bears.
Elizabeth Forward (4-1) led 17-13, 38-17 and 57-28 at the quarter breaks.
Daniel Coyne led the Warriors with a game-high 17. Charlie Meehlieb scored 11, and Isaiah Turner and Charlie Nigut both finished with 10.
Andre' Hines paced Clairton (0-5) with 11 points.
West Greene 59, Frazier 53 -- The Pioneers pulled away with 29 points in the second quarter and held off a second-half rally by the Commodores for a non-section home victory.
West Greene (2-3) led 35-21 at halftime. Frazier (0-5) cut the gap to 49-40 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 15-10.
The Pioneers' Ian Van Dyne scored a game-high 19 points. Patrick Durbin added 10 points and Casey Miller pulled down 10 rebounds.
Isaac Thomas led Frazier with 13 points. Brennan Stewart (11) and Keyshaun Thompson (10) also finished in double figures.
