Brentwood held Bentworth to single digits in each quarter Tuesday night for a 68-22 Section 2-AA home victory.
The Spartans (6-2, 11-4) scored 20 points in each of the three quarters to cruise to the section win.
Shawn Dziak led the Bearcats (0-8, 0-16) with 13 points.
Brentwood's Zach Keib led all scorers with 16 points. C.J. Ziegler and Chase Rosing scored 13 apiece.
