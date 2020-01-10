Hempfield scored 20 points in the first quarter and the defense held visiting Connellsville at bay for a 65-35 Section 3-AAAAAA victory Friday night.
The Spartans (2-2, 6-7) led 20-8 after the first quarter and 38-18 at halftime.
Cole Shearer led the Falcons (2-2, 6-6) with 10 points.
Michael Hosni scored a game-high 15 points for Hempfield. Marcus McCarthy finished with 13 and Mikey Gaffney added 10.
Section 3-AAAAAA
Connellsville 8-10-12-5 -- 35
Hempfield 20-18-15-12 -- 65
Connellsville: Cole Shearer 10. Hempfield: Michael Hosni 15, Marcus McCarthy 13, Mikey Gaffney 10. Records: Connellsville (2-2, 6-6), Hempfield (2-2, 6-7). JV score: Connellsville 59 (Josh Marietta 21), Hempfield 52.
