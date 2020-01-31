Brentwood outscored California in the fourth quarter, 18-15, to rally for a 58-56 Section 2-AA road victory Friday night.
The Trojans (5-5, 10-8) led 41-40 after three quarters, but trailed 27-25 at halftime.
Malik Ramsey led California with 21 points. Nate O'Savage scored 16 and Matt Trunzo added 10.
C.J. Ziegler paced the Spartans (9-2, 14-4) with a game-high 28 points. Zach Keib added 12.
Section 2-AA
Brentwood 6-21-13-18 -- 58
California 8-17-16-15 -- 56
Brentwood: C.J. Ziegler 28, Zach Keib 12. California: Malik Ramsey 21, Nate O'Savage 16, Matt Trunzo 10. Records: Brentwood (9-2, 14-4), California (5-5, 10-8).
