Connellsville's Section 3-AAAAAA playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with the Falcons' 61-36 loss to visiting Hempfield.
Connellsville, Latrobe and Norwin are all tied for the fourth and final berth at 3-6 after the Wildcats' 64-55 win over the Knights. Connellsville swept Latrobe and split with Norwin.
Connellsville (7-12) plays undefeated Fox Chapel in the section finale. Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford (4-5, 11-8), while Latrobe travels to Hempfield (5-4, 10-9).
Hempfield led 14-6 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime. The Spartans outscored Connellsville in the second half, 32-14.
Kade Musgrove led Connellsville with 13 points. Josh Maher added 12.
Christian Zilli paced Hempfield with a game-high 23 points. Michael Hosni scored 16 and Marcus McCarthy added 13.
Section 3-AAAAAA
Hempfield 14-15-13-19 -- 61
Connellsville 6-16-9-5 -- 36
Hempfield: Christian Zilli 23, Michael Hosni 16, Marcus McCarthy 13. Connellsville: Kade Musgrove 13, Josh Maher 12. Records: Hempfield (5-4, 10-9), Connellsville (3-6, 7-12). JV score: Hempfield 64 (Sean Gordan 23), Connellsville 41 (Josh Marietta 17).
