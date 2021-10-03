After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Belle Vernon Area Football Hall of Fame celebrated its 21st year by inducting its Class of 2021 consisting of six inductees.
Three Richard O. Dolfi award winners, along with a founding member, and two representative players from the 1980s were enshrined at halftime when the BVA Leopards hosted the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars on Sept. 24.
This year’s class of honorees included:
n Mike Ansell, a 1987 Belle Vernon graduate, who was an All-Conference powerhouse on the Leopards’ line as a tackle and defensive guard. BVA coach Bill Connors called Ansell one of his best guards ever.
“It’s a great honor,” Ansell stated. “It was really exciting. I hadn’t really expected it and it kind of came out of nowhere last year during COVID, I hadn’t heard anything, but then I found out they didn’t have it last year because of COVID. It was nice to hear back from them and to get inducted. It was well done and it was really a nice honor to be remembered this many years later.”
n David Delmastro, a1985 BVA graduate, who was known for his aggressive play, while teammates described him as “tough as nails.” A three-year letterman, Delmastro was named a Pizza Hut Player of the Week seven times during his senior year.
“I was surprised that I was chosen,” Delmastro offered. “I had sent in the paperwork and was told my credentials might not be strong enough, so I was thrilled and honored when I got the word I was going in. I’m honored to go in with a great class, especially Mr. Zunic who was a friend of my father.”
n Aaron Krepps, a 2002 BVA graduate, who was a recipient of numerous awards which included the Richard O. Dolfi scholar football award, a three-time Keystone Conference All-Star, a Post-Gazette Fabulous 22, MVP of the North South WPIAL Foothills Football Classic, and Westmoreland County scholar athlete award.
“It’s a wonderful feeling and it was great to come home and be there for that evening,” Krepps explained. “On top of the personal enjoyment it was a phenomenal game. I was blessed to be at Belle Vernon during a great period of football and played with phenomenal players on some great football teams. I was fortunate to be there and have that experience, it was amazing.”
n Mike Steeber, a 1995 BVA graduate, who was a Richard O. Dolfi award winner and All Keystone Conference player while performing as a quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back.
“It’s great to be remembered especially with the group of people who were there,” Steeber stated. “It was just a really nice night overall. It was nice to hear from Steve Russell and it was special to be a part of it.”
Two deceased members of the Class of 2021 were:
n Roger Sullenberger, a 1963 Rostraver High graduate, who was a two-year quarterback hailed as the best QB since Ernie Kline in 1947. His 1962 Leopards were co-champs, ending the season 9-0-1. Roger was the second ever recipient of the Richard O. Dolfi award.
n John Zunic, special inductee and 1965 Bellmar High graduate, he was one of the founders of the BVA Football Hall of Fame.
The BVA Hall of Famers were treated to a great football game between Belle Vernon and Thomas Jefferson. The game lived up to it’s pregame hype, a clash between two WPIAL Class 4A powers.
The back-and-forth contest came down to a scintillating play by Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock.
Whitlock had a 40-yard touchdown run with 4.5 seconds remaining to lead the Leopards to a 28-21 win over the Jaguars.
“I got into the game, it was exciting,” Krepps said. “I played against coach Cherpek and he’s been there forever and they were our rival when I was in school. First time back in many years and to watch that game was really, really neat and it was awesome to see the Leopards pull it out in that dramatic fashion there at the end.”
“I’m part of the coaching staff there and the atmosphere was just incredible,” Steeber said. “It was great to be a part of it as a coach and also as part of Hall of Fame and being honored, it was special.”
“It was a great event capped of with a great win over Thomas Jefferson,” Delmastro said. “Thrilling to win it the way they did in that atmosphere in front of the largest crowd I’d every seen at Belle Vernon. It capped off a perfect evening.”
BVA Hall of Famer Ansell summed up the evening this way.
“That game was fantastic,” Ansell gushed. “You couldn’t have written the script any better, it was perfect weather, perfect evening and everybody was there and it went off without a hitch and it was an unbelievable game. It was a special night.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.