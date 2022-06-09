Joel Spishock blasted a home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night to lift Carmichaels to a 2-1 victory over Oakland (Md.) in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Spishock’s home run easily cleared the fence in dead center field.
Spishock tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning after Oakland scored on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning.
Spishock finished with three hits and was also the winning pitcher, throwing the final five innings. He allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one.
Ryan Valentine had a pair of doubles for Oakland. Drew Catone took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.