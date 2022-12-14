Mount Pleasant’s Lily King made quite a splash last year as a freshman.
King won WPIAL swimming gold medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles, breaking the district marks set by Geibel Catholic graduate Emily Zimcosky in both events.
The freshman also won district gold in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, both in record-breaking swims, to help the Lady Vikings to the WPIAL Class AA team title.
King continued her fantastic freshman season with two individual gold medals, another gold in the 400 freestyle relay and a silver in the 200 freestyle at the PIAA Championship.
So what did King do for an encore before starting her sophomore season?
She attended the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., in October and then qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials.
“I went to the training center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 6-9,” said King. “That was an amazing experience.
“It was so much fun. The girls I got to be with were so nice and the coaches were amazing.”
King returned to the training center later in the month.
“At the end of October, I went back to Colorado Springs. I was there Oct. 20-24 with a local group from just our area in Pennsylvania,” explained King. “It was more of a training camp. The practices were really hard.
“That was a different experience, but it was so amazing. It was a lot of fun.”
King competed in the Toyota U.S. Open Championships, held in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 30-Dec. 3, earning a berth into the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials.
One of youngest in the 50-meter field, King had the fourth-best time in the prelims when she touched the wall in 25.50 seconds. Uniontown graduate Kaitlyn Johnson, the oldest swimmer, had the second-fastest prelim time of 25.44 seconds.
King lowered her time in the A final to 25.41 seconds for fourth place. which qualified her for the trials. The cut time was 25.69 seconds.
Johnson tied for sixth with a time of 25.51 seconds, also slipping under the cut. Gabi Albiero finished first with a time of 25.06 seconds.
International competitions swim in meters, while American meets are competed in yards. That means the sprint race in meters in just one length of the pool, unlike two in the typical high school race.
“It definitely is a switch because there are no flip turns in a meter pool. I’ve done a long course before, so I was a little already used to it,” said King.
King will compete in the trials the summer before her senior year at Mount Pleasant. She’ll compete against America’s best.
“It’s in Indianapolis, where the football team plays,” King said of the Colts’ home, Lucas Oil Stadium. “I’ll be 17.
“It is intimidating, but it is exciting to be able to have the same atmosphere and experience as them.”
In the mean time, King is focused on doing what she can to help the Lady Vikings repeat as WPIAL champions, and, possibly, win the state team title.
“I wanted to get times for my team,” King said of her approach to the season-opening meet at Connellsville. “I try to focus on how I can improve and how I can do better.”
King is the reigning champion in the freestyle sprints, but said she is keeping her options open this season.
“It depends on how the season goes. I really don’t know yet,” said King. “(Coach Sandy Felice) likes to throw me around in different events. Yes, (swimming in a variety of events) helps.
“I have general goals in the back of my head, but we’ll just see how it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.