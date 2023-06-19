Correction
Monday, June 19, 2023 9:15 PM
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 9:05 pm
James not part of 2023 HOF class
William James Peterson was not a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Laurel Highlands graduate, who played at Michigan in college and spent 10 years in the NFL, was incorrectly listed as one of the inductees for this year’s class.
