Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.