Basketball
Terrell, Alston recognized
California University of Pa.'s Dejah Terrell and Philip Alston were recognized for their play last week by the PSAC West Conference.
Terrell, a junior forward, was named the Athlete of the Week after helping the Vulcans to three conference victories last week. She had a 21-point performance against Pitt-Johnstown, a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, plus six blocks and five assists, both season highs, at Seton Hill, and closed the week with another double-double, 21 points and 14 rebounds, against Clarion.
Alston, a sophomore forward, averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks per game in the Vulcans' three wins. Alston pulled down 13 rebounds in the Vulcans' 70-58 win at Seton Hill and had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Cal's 90-60 win against Clarion.
Rister earns double honor
California University of Pa. freshman pitcher/utility player Caleigh Rister was named the PSAC West Conference Softball and Pitcher of the Week on her play in the season-opening D2 Cactus Classic tournament.
Rister batted .526 with 10 hits, scored seven runs and drew four walks in the Vulcans' 3-3 week. She also finished 1-1, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings against Western New Mexico.
Baseball
Brosky top pitcher
California University of Pa. senior pitcher Dylan Brosky earned the Vulcans' first win of the season for PSAC West Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.
The Brownsville graduate allowed just two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out six in six innings in the Vulcans' 1-0 win over Ohio Dominican in the first game of the season-opening doubleheader. Brosky allowed a lead-off single and then proceeded to retire the next 12 batters.
