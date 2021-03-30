Softball
Hartman top pitcher
Seton Hill freshman and Frazier graduate Logan Hartman was named the PSAC Western Division Softball Pitcher of the Week after a 3-0 start for the Griffins.
Hartman allowed just two runs on eight hits in wins over Edinboro and Indiana (Pa.). She had two complete games and walked only four batters in the three games.
She held Indiana to two hits and struck out five in a complete-game effort in the final game of the week.
Baseball
PSAC honors Judy
Gannon junior and Belle Vernon graduate Deven Judy was named the PSAC Western Division Pitcher of the Week for his complete-game performance in a 3-0 victory over No. 23 Mercyhurst.
Judy went the distance in the upset with a season-high 12 strikeouts, his fifth double-digit strikeout performance of his career. Judy is now one of three Gannon pitchers to top 200 strikeouts for a career with 201 and counting. He the Lakers to just three hits.
Judy has 13 career victories which ties him for fifth in program history. The shutout was fourth of his career, moving him into second place on the all-time list.
