Basketball
Bezjak top rookie
Washington & Jefferson freshman guard Bryn Bezjak was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for her play in the Presidents’ 84-55 win against Franciscan.
The Albert Gallatin graduate came off the bench to score 12 points in 18 minutes of action. Bezjak also finished with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Alston earns honor
California University of Pa. junior forward Philip Alston received PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week after his strong performance last week for the Vulcans.
Alston averaged 14 rebounds and 3½ blocks per game in two games. He also averaged 15½ points per game and finished with double-doubles in both games.
Alston scored 20 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had four blocked shots in Sunday’s 81-64 win over Kutztown. The junior pulled down 11 rebounds, scored 11 points and had three blocked shots in the Vulcans’ 84-71 loss to Indiana (Pa.).
