Basketball
Seto earns another honor
Washington & Jefferson graduate Alie Seto was named a 2020-21 PAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference began the banquet to honor scholar-athletes in 2014 as way to recognize the league’s student-athletes for their athletic achievements, excellence in the classroom and outstanding efforts in and around their campus and home communities.
Seto, a Brownsville graduate, majored in psychology and minored in biology and finished with a 3.60 GPA. Seto will continue her education at Seton Hill University and also be on the Griffins women’s basketball staff.
The Presidents’ Garrett Barilar, a golfer, was also recognized.
