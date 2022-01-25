Basketball
Terrell honored again
California University of Pa. junior Dejah Terrell was named the PSAC West Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week for her play in the Vulcans’ victory over Clarion.
The forward blocked a season-high five shots and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.
Alston recognized
California University of Pa. sophomore forward Philip Alston was named the PSAC West Conference Athlete of the Week after averaging a double-double in a pair of Vulcans’ victories.
Alston averaged 29.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.
The sophomore scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in Wednesday’s 75-67 win at Clarion. He closed the week with his fourth 30-point game of the season in the Vulcans’ 87-71 upset victory over Mercyhurst.
Track & Field
Rose PAC’s top athlete
Waynesburg sophomore Michaela Rose was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performance in Marietta’s Pioneer Invitational.
Rose finished third in the 200 with a time of 27.42 seconds and placed fourth in the 55-meter sprint in 7.58 seconds. Both times were school records and the best in the NCAA Division III this season.
Wrestler
Datz honored
Washington & Jefferson senior Jaden Datz was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week after winning all three bouts last week.
The Southmoreland pinned Waynesburg’s William Simpson in 1:41 in the Presidents’ 43-9 win Thursday. Datz had two major decision victories on Saturday in W&J’s Jim White Duals to run his season record to 21-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.