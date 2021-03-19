Basketball
Rice leads Grove City
Monessen graduate Justice Rice scored a career-high 25 points Thursday night to lead Grove City to a 91-85 victory over Geneva in the Presidents' Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament semifinals.
The Wolverines (8-3) advance to play at top-seeded Westminster on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Titans (10-1) defeated Thiel in the other semifinal, 101-60.
Rice was one of five Grove City players to finish in double figures. Ben Rose (13), Erik Meiners (11), Isaac Thrasher (10), and Elijah White (10) also scored in double digits.
Lyle Tipton led Geneva with 17 points and eight rebounds.
