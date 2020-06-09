Golf
Ashton scores hole-in-one
Kenny Ashton, of Hopwood, scored his first career hole-in-one Saturday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Ashton aced No. 6, a 188-yard par-3, with a 7-iron. Dave Pocratsky and Conrad Pocratsky witnessed the shot.
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 9:41 PM
