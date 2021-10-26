Soccer
Waynesburg’s Francus honored
Waynesburg freshman goalkeeper Michael Francus was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player, Goalkeeper of the Week for his play in two victories last week.
Francus made three saves in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-0 win at Saint Vincent for his first collegiate shutout. Francus then turned aside two shots in a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Thiel. He allowed only one goal in over 194 minutes of action for a 0.46 goals against average.
