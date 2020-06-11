Running
YRTC races set for July 4
The annual Yough River Trail Council races (half-marathon, 10-mile run, 10K run, 5K run/walk) will be held on July 4, beginning at 9 a.m. on the Yough River Trail. The preregistration fee is $20 (through June 17). Race-day registration is $25. Registration may be completed online or forms are available at www.youghrivertrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.