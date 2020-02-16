Track & field
Stephens qualifies in mile
Point Park senior and Albert Gallatin graduate Xavier Stephens secured a NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championship qualifying time Saturday at the Kent State University National Qualifier.
Stephens' time of 4:16.16 not only met the NAIA 'A' national standard, the mark was a school record and personal best. His converted time for track allowance was 4:19.44, just under the 'A' mark of 4:19.50. Stephens placed fifth overall in the race filled with NCAA Division I runners.
Stephens' previous times in the mile were 4:22 and 4:18.
Stephens is a two-time NAIA All-American in track. He was NAIA All-American placing eighth in the indoor 1,000 meters and seventh in the outdoor 1,500 meters last year. The NAIA indoor national meet will be March 5-7 in Brookings, S.D.
Basketball
Burns scores 15 in loss
The Point Park women fell to the No. 25-ranked WVU Tech, 97-89, in River States Conference play on Saturday.
Taylor Rinn led the Pioneers (6-8, 16-12) with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Michelle Burns added 15.
Section 4-AAA teams announced
Southmoreland's Frank Muccino and Charleroi's Bill Wiltz were rewarded for the squads' performances this season as the co-Coaches of the Year in Section 4-AAA.
McGuffey's C.J. Cole earned Player of the Year honors.
Southmoreland's Riley Comforti (Sr., G) and Brandon Peterson (Sr., F) and Charleroi's Joe Caruso (Sr., G) and Will Wagner (Soph., G) earned first-team honors.
Frazier's Luke Santo (Jr., G), Charleroi's Legend Davis (Sr., G), Beth-Center's Andrew Bower (Sr., G), and Brownsville's Ayden Teeter (Jr., F) were named to the second team.
Frazier's Owen Newcomer (Jr., G), Brownsville's Nick Seto (Sr., F), and Beth-Center's Easton McDaniel (Jr., G) earned honorable mention honors.
Swimming
Spekis wins gold
Nova Southeastern freshman and Belle Vernon graduate Robby Spekis won gold in the 100 breaststroke Saturday on the third day of the Sunshine State Conference.
Spekis won the conference title with a time of 54.13 seconds.
