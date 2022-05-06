Correction
Lambie earned Uniontown win
Chaz Lambie was the winning pitcher in Uniontown’s 5-4 win over Ringgold on Tuesday which clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2014 for the Red Raiders. Lambie came on in relief in the first inning and went seven innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts while throwing 54 of his 72 pitches for strikes. The roundup story in Thursday’s paper had the wrong name listed as the winning pitcher. The Herald-Standard apologizes for the error.
