Basketball
Terrell top defender
California University of Pa. junior Dejah Terrell was recognized by the PSAC West Conference as the Women’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Ferrell blocked seven shots and had seven steals for the Vulcans over three games.
She had 19 points and 19 rebounds against Gannon, and scored her 1,000th career point in her 15-point game against Slippery Rock.
Track & field
PAC honors Wingeart
Waynesburg senior Aubrey Wingeart was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performance in the South Carolina Invitational.
Wingeart won the 5,000 meters in 18:11.64 and was 27th in the mile with a time of 5:17.69. The mile time is the fastest in the PAC, while her finish in the 5,000 meters is second in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.