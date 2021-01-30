Basketball
Seto named W&J co-captain
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto was named one of four senior co-captains of the Washington & Jefferson College women's basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
Lauren Gilbert, Hannah Johnston and Maria Lawhorne join Seto as the captains for the Presidents.
Seto enters her final season with 1,039 points and 601 rebounds, and ranked in the PAC top five in scoring, rebounding, and blocks last year as a junior. She had the best free throw percentage in the conference last year at 86.1 percent.
Wrestling
Dovshek elected W&J co-captain
Bentworth graduate Manny Dovshek, along with Alex Donahue and Daniel Florentino, were elected co-captains of the Washington & Jefferson College wrestling team for the 2020-21 season.
"Alex, Dan, and Manny have been incredible leaders since the day they stepped foot on campus," said head coach Tommy Prairie. "They have achieved success on the mat, but more importantly have dedicated time to helping those around them. They have set extremely high standards for themselves and the rest of the program."
Dovshek had a 20-7 overall mark with a team-high 13 pins in 2019-20. He won his first PAC individual crown with pins in both the semifinals and championship round at 125 pounds, and placed sixth place at regionals.
