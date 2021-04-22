Track & field
PAC recognizes Wingeart
Waynesburg junior Aubrey Wingeart was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at last Saturday’s Grove City Invitational.
Wingeart won the 1,500 in 5:02.81 and then returned to the track to finish first in the 5,000 with a time of 18:31.63.
Franklin top athlete
California University of Pa. junior Divonne Franklin was named the PSAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning a pair of sprints last Friday at the Bill Lennox Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock.
Franklin won the 200 with a wind-aided time of 25.11 seconds. Franklin sprinted to victory in the 100 in a time of 12.08 seconds.
Golf
Fedor closes season
The Point Park men’s golf team finished 10th at the River States Conference golf championship held at Belterra Golf Club in Florence, Ind., to close the season.
The Pioneers shot 345 in Tuesday’s third round and finished with a three-day total of 157-over 1,009.
Belle Vernon graduate Greg Fedor was third for the Pioneers and tied for 49th overall with a three-round total of 262. He shot 91 in the first and third rounds, and 80 in the second round.
PSAC honors Kipp
California University of Pa. freshman Tyler Kipp was named the PSAC Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week for his play last week.
Kipp tied for ninth place and was second on the team with a 7-over 151 (76-75), and helped the Vulcans win the team title Sunday at the Mercyhurst Invitational.
Kipp earlier in the week tied for third in the Cecil Spadafora Invitational with a 3-over 145 (76-69). The 2-under 69 tied for the low mark in the second round and was the lowest shot by a Cal golfer this season.
