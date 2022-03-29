Baseball
Vecchiolla top pitcher
Seton Hill sophomore Andino Vecchiolla was named the PSAC West Division Pitcher of the Week for his performance in last week’s win against Pitt-Johnstown.
The Laurel Highlands graduate went the distance in a three-hit shutout of the Mountain Cats. Vecchiolla struck out 11 and walked none, and threw 64 strikes in his 80-pitch performance.
PSAC honors McCaskey
California University of Pa. senior shortstop Jacob McCaskey has been honored as the PSAC West Baseball Athlete of the Week.
McCaskey batted .600 (6-for-10, including a 3-run home run) with five RBI and four runs scored.
