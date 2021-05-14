Track & field
Lady Leps set new marks
The Belle Vernon girls rewrote a couple school records in Wednesday’s WPIAL Class AAA Track & Field Team Championship.
Rosalyn Perozzi, Tessa Rodriguez, Viva Kreis and Grace Henderson finished second in the 3,200 relay in a school-record time of 9:51.79.
Gianna Anderson broke her own record in the triple jump with her top effort of 35-8½. Sienna Steeber set the school mark after clearing eight feet in the pole vault.
4x800 takes 2nd, breaking the school record with a time of 9:51.79 at the WPIAL Team Track Meet at West Mifflin Stadium, May 12, 2021.
