Wrestling
McGeary honored again
Waynesburg freshman Rocky McGeary was honored for his outstanding season by earning National Wrestling Coaches Association All-America first-team recognition at 285 pounds. McGeary finished with a 38-3 overall record and won five individual titles, including the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championship and Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown.
He closed the season on an 18-match winning streak.
