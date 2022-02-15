Track & field
PAC honors Trusler
Washington & Jefferson junior Bre Trusler was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week with her performance in last Friday’s Mid-February Meet at Baldwin Wallace.
The California graduate won the 400 in a season-best time of 1:03.81. The time is the best in the PAC this season. She also anchored the Presidents’ 1,600 relay to a first-place finish in a season-best time of 4:23.77.
Basketball
Terrell recognized
California University of Pa.’s Dejah Terrell was named the PSAC West Conference Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
Terrell averaged 22.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks per game for the Vulcans, who finished 2-1. She had her third 30-point game of the season with 30 points and eight rebounds in a 76-67 loss a Shepherd.
Terrell had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-59 win over Indiana (Pa.). She had her ninth double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in Cal’s 78-42 win against Edinboro.
Wrestling
Datz wins title
Washington & Jefferson senior Jaden Datz won his first PAC title Saturday with a 14-7 decision over Waynesburg’s Seth Evans.
The Southmoreland graduate improved to 25-3 with the title run.
Teammate Manny Dovshek, a Bentworth graduate, placed second at 125 pounds.
