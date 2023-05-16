Golf
Recent Headlines
- New technology will greet Fayette County voters in today's primary
- Immigrant liaison hired through Charleroi Neighborhood program
- Several contested races on the ballot in Greene County primary
- Managing stress key for young athletes
- Three ways Shapiro’s budget would change public health in Pennsylvania
- Masontown American Legion Auxiliary names 2023 Poppy Princess
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Four Republicans, three Democrats vying for seats on Greene board of commissioners
- Millions in unclaimed property owed to residents of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties
- Golf simulator initiative makes health pitch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.