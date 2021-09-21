Football
Zuzak, Kalp star in PAC game
California graduate Jaeden Zuzak rambled for 134 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries to spark Geneva College in a 42-24 PAC victory at Saint Vincent on Saturday.
The freshman, playing in his first game of the season, scored on runs of 31 yards in the second quarter to give the Golden Tornadoes (1-1, 1-2) a 14-0 lead and 51 yards in the third quarter to put the visitors ahead 35-10.
Mount Pleasant graduate Keith Kalp had two receptions for 27 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, for the Bearcats (1-1, 1-1). Kalp has seven receptions this season and leads SV receivers in yards (170) and touchdowns (3).
