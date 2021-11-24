Basketball
PSAC honors Alston, Terrell
California University of Pa.’s Philip Alston and Dejah Terrell were honored by the PSAC West Conference for the outstanding performances last week.
Alston was named the conference’s Athlete of the Week after he became the first player in 25 years to have back-to-back 30 points games. The sophomore forward averaged 36 points in the two games, making 32-of-50 field goal attempts. Alston averaged a double-double with 13 rebounds per game.
Alston scored a career-high 37 points last Tuesday in the Vulcans’ 104-84 win over Franklin Pierce.
Terrell was honored as the Defensive Athlete of the Week. The junior forward grabbed 11 rebounds and had three blocks in the Vulcans’ 96-66 win over Fairmont State. Terrell also finished with a season-high 33 points.
Wrestling
Dunlop honored
Gannon senior Jacob Dunlop was named the PSAC Wrestler of the Week after placing third at 125 pounds in the Findlay Open.
The Belle Vernon graduate lost his first match of the tournament, then rallied to win six straight bouts. Dunlop lost a 4-2 decision to Michigan’s Christian Tanefeu in the first round, but avenged the loss with a 4-0 victory in the consolation semifinals.
