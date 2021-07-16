Baseball
Leps on All-Area team
Belle Vernon’s Andrew Kostelnik and Ryan Hamer were second team members of the Herald-Standard All-Area Baseball Team and the Leopards’ Aidan Ochs and Zach Jackson were honorable mention. The four were inadvertently left out of the All-Area team story in Tuesday’s edition of the Herald-Standard. We apologize for the omission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.