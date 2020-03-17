Wrestling
NWCA honors Neely
Washington & Jefferson’s Hunter Neely was recently named a 2020 Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Bentworth graduate won the NCAA Southeast regional championship at 174 pounds to earn a berth into the nationals, which were subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neely has 116 victories to rank fourth on the all-time wins list.
